HEPPNER — The hosted annual luncheon of the Willow Creek Valley Economic Development Group is being postponed due to the weather.
Sheryll Bates of the Heppner Chamber of Commerce said it will be rescheduled at a later date. For more information, contact Bates at heppnerchamber@centurytel.net or 541-676-5536.
