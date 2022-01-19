Workers in October 2011 install solar panels on the roof of the East Oregonian building in Pendleton. The story of solar power in Pendleton is the subject of a webinar Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. To register, visit bit.ly/pendletonsolar.
PENDLETON — The Round-Up City is a small town that packs a big punch when it comes to solar and energy efficiency. That story is the subject of an interactive webinar Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m.
In 2006, when solar was rare everywhere, Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson led the charge to install a large system on a municipal water filtration plant. Shortly thereafter, he and Energy Trust of Oregon representative Susan Badger-Jones kicked off a series of Solarize Pendleton campaigns that would last for years.
In the 15 years since, Pendleton’s early passion for solar has culminated in more than 7 megawatts of installed solar, an innovative hydroelectric generator attached to an aquifer storage and recovery system and widespread local adoption of solar and energy efficiency — all in a city with a population of 17,000.
Patterson and Badger-Jones lead the webinar.
Patterson has been the city’s public works director since 2003 and was the recipient of the Top Ten Public Works Leaders of the Year Award from the National American Public Works Association in 2016. He oversees a department with a budget of just more than $17 million a year and that is handling more than $20 million in capital projects through June.
Badger-Jones is a former Eastern Oregon outreach manager for Energy Trust of Oregon and helped the city of Pendleton implement a successful solarize campaign, putting 388 kilowatts on roofs of local homes and businesses. She also has worked with successful solarize campaigns in Union and Wallowa counties, coordinated numerous green and solar home tours and served on the Solar Oregon Board. She now lives in La Grande and consults on energy planning for Wallowa County.
Solar Oregon and Energy Trust of Oregon are presenting the event. To register, visit bit.ly/pendletonsolar.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.