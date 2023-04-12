MILTON-FREEWATER — Fans of lively Celtic music and old-time jigs and reels have an opportunity to enjoy the Wednesday Night Band during a pair of upcoming events.
The first is a contra dance on Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. at the Timberrib, 84847 Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater. The cost is $5 or $3 for Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music members. People are invited to bring finger foods to share.
No experience is necessary. Contras, squares and other dances will be taught by several friendly and patient callers.
Then, a benefit concert is April 22, 7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 719 Pierce St., Milton-Freewater. Cookies and coffee will be served after the concert.
Donations will be accepted at the door for The Breadbasket. The nonprofit organization provides food for those in need in Milton-Freewater.
The Wednesday Night Band features Clark Colahan, flute and pennywhistle; Terri Trick, piano; Trudy Ostby, fiddle; Sharon Thompson, fiddle; Andrew Addessi, guitar; Aaron Canwell, guitar; and Harvey Neuber, concertina. The group plays monthly at local contra dances for the Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music.
For information about the group, visit bit.ly/3CG0CEf or contact Howard Ostby at 541-938-7403 or htostby@gmail.com. For questions about the fundraiser, call Clark Colahan at 509-629-2591.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.