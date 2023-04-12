MILTON-FREEWATER — Fans of lively Celtic music and old-time jigs and reels have an opportunity to enjoy the Wednesday Night Band during a pair of upcoming events.

The first is a contra dance on Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. at the Timberrib, 84847 Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater. The cost is $5 or $3 for Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music members. People are invited to bring finger foods to share.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.