PENDLETON — Wednesdays in the Park is returning to Pendleton’s Roy Raley Park for four weeks of free concerts.
Co-organized by the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department and concert booking company Sounds Like Entertainment, the concert series will run every Wednesday in July from 6-8 p.m. The series will feature The Identities, a punk fusion rock band, on Wednesday, July 7, Eilen Jewell, a singer-songwriter, on July 14, Grateful, a Grateful Dead tribute band, on July 21, and Hillfolk Noir, a folk, bluegrass and punk band that describes its style as “Junkerdash,” on July 28.
As in years past, each concert also will include a food vendor area and a beer and wine garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.