PENDLETON — People of all ages are encouraged to tune in as Wednesdays in the Park kicks off its seventh season. The music cranks up from 6-8 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
The lineup includes local and regional music acts, as well as one originally hailing from the Ozarks. The weekly featured acts are:
July 6: Handmade Moments — featuring Anna Moss and Joel Ludford — after traveling beyond the Ozarks, a 2016 car crash brought the duo to a screeching halt. The journey to healing has been full of music. Handmade Moments mixes up jazz and rock with a hip hop, folk-roots sort of vibe.
July 13: MAITA — The Portland-based four-piece band’s sound is said to be “moody indie-rock” with haunting vocals and unexpected melodies. Fronted by Maria Maita-Keppeler, Willamette Week calls her songwriting fragile and folky “with unexpected moments of toughness and eruptions of fiery energy.”
July 20: Jamie Nasario — Growing up in Echo, Nasario rediscovered her passion for music at age 29. With a sultry voice and vintage vibe, she puts her spin on original works and throwback covers while maintaining a modern flavor. Often teaming up with other seasoned musicians, she plays at venues across the region and beyond.
July 27: Katie Dinsmore — A singer-songwriter out of Seattle, Dinsmore’s dynamic stage presence as a performer is said to be powerful and emotional. American Songwriter poetically likened her voice to “a howling breeze through a country barn.” Dinsmore doesn’t disagree, saying it’s “heartbreak you can sway to.”
While there is no admission charge, people are encouraged to bring their wallets — local food vendors offer a variety of fare. In addition, a beer and wine garden will be available for those 21 and older.
