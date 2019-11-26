UMATILLA COUNTY — A pair of large holiday bazaars are featured this weekend in Hermiston and Mission.
•The Hermiston Christmas Bazaar is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. In addition to shopping at vendor booths, photos with Santa will be available from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 541-667-5018, visit www.hermiston.or.us or search Facebook.
•The Wildhorse Holiday Bazaar, which features more than 60 vendors, is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s being held in the Rivers Event Center and Cayuse Hall at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, located off Interstate 84, Exit 216 at Mission. Santa Claus will be on hand for photos from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.wildhorseresort.com or search Facebook.
•Also coming up next weekend is Breakfast with Santa & Holiday Bazaar. The Saturday, Dec. 7 event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pendleton Recreation Center, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. Breakfast, which is available until 10 a.m., is $3. Also, vendor space is $75. To register, call 541-276-8100 by Monday, Dec. 2. For more information, visit www.pendletonparksandrec.com.
