PENDLETON — People are invited to take a tour through the Old West and experience true buckaroo culture through the artwork of talented western artists and artisans.
“Reflections of the Brand Western Art Show” runs Sept. 7-14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the old PGG Building, 1000 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton — located about a block from the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Admission is free.
Nearly two dozen western artists from six states will be showing and selling their work. Items include paintings, sculpture, graphite, mixed media, photography, rawhide, saddles, horsehair, silver, jewelry, limited edition prints, home decor and more.
For more information, contact Denise Smith at rafterlazyh2@yahoo.com, 541-561-2409 or visit search Facebook.
