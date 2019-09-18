HERMISTON — Western Oregon University alumni and friends are invited to a special gathering in Hermiston.
In addition to visiting with friends from your alma mater, the event will feature networking opportunities and a message from president Rex Fuller. Food and drinks will be available. The gathering is Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Event Center, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston. There is no admission charge.
For more information or to RSVP, visit www.wou.edu/alumni. For questions, contact Emily Lafon at lafone@wou.edu or 503- 838-8710.
