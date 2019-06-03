WESTON — The community of Weston is gearing up for its annual Umatilla County Pioneer Days.
In its 127th year, the celebration kicks off Friday evening with a queen’s coronation (JoAnn King) and the introduction of the grand marshal (Chuck Price). The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Weston Memorial Hall.
The event continues Saturday with a variety of activities, with most taking place at Charles Elliott Memorial Park. The fireman’s breakfast offers a sizzling hot meal from 6-9 a.m.
A kids’ parade gets rolling at 9:45 a.m., followed by the Pioneer Days parade at 10 a.m. People are encouraged to stake out a spot on the parade route along Main Street. An announcer’s stand will be set up on the corner of Main and Water streets — providing information about entries as they pass by.
After the parade, a classic car show revs up on Main Street. People can still register to display their vehicle for $20. Be sure to visit the main tent before 11 a.m. Car show entries are welcome to join the parade, with lineup at 9 a.m. For more about the car show, contact Robert Hill at 541-379-3737, roberthillbob@yahoo.com or Doug Harrel at 541-969-4909, silveradok5blazer@gmail.com.
A dozen trophies will be awarded. In addition, visitors are invited to view the vehicles and vote for their favorite.
The park will be abuzz with activity throughout the day. In addition to the Pioneer Picnic — which features a pulled pork barbecue lunch — vendor booths, concession stands, games for all ages and stage entertainment will fill the park. Also, stop by the main tent on Main Street to inquire about a walking tour of some of Weston’s historic buildings. The day closes out with an alumni dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Weston Memorial Hall.
Also, a number of local residents are taking advantage of people being in the area. Watch for yard sales Friday through Sunday throughout the town.
For additional information about the Pioneer Picnic, contact Amy Killgore at 541-786-3962, amyhk73@yahoo.com or Darla Joy at 509-240-4312; darla1namillion@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.