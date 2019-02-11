WESTON — According to library director Kathleen Schmidtgall, the Weston Public Library has slightly changed its hours. The library is open:
•Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m.
•Tuesday, Thursday: 12:30-6 p.m.
In addition, Schmidtgall said the Weston Public Library board meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the library, 108 E. Main St.
For more information, contact Schmidtgall at wcolibrary@qwestoffice.net or 541-566-2378.
