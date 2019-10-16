WESTON — Donations are being accepted through Monday for the Friends of Weston Library (FOWL) annual used book sale.
The event, held in conjunction with the Umatilla County Potato Show, is Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Hall (downstairs), 210 E. Main St., Weston. The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gently used hardcover books are $1 each and paperbacks are 50 cents. A bag sale will begin the last hour of the event, offering an entire bag of used books for $1.
Formed in 2000, FOWL is a nonprofit organization that supports the Weston Public Library. They assist in promoting the library, and help finance special projects and programs. To donate books to the sale, call the library at 541-566-2378.
