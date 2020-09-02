WESTON — Friends of Weston Library (FOWL) will be taking their annual used book sale to the sidewalk this year. The sale will be Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the Weston Library, 108 E. Main St., Weston. Shoppers will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Books and other items will be priced at $1 each to streamline the sale process. Sale attendees are asked to bring small bills and pay in exact amounts if possible, as change is more difficult to manage right now. At 1 p.m. the bag sale will commence, and all the books that fit in a bag will cost only $1.
Donations of books to the FOWL sale will be accepted Tuesday, Sept. 8, from noon until 6 p.m. at the Weston Library. Library staff is able to accept donated books at this time only. Call the library at 541-566-2378 to arrange a drop-off.
