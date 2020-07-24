WESTON — The Weston Public Library’s photo archive has recently gone online, and is available through a link on the Weston Library’s website, www.westonpubliclibrary.com. It contains around 500 photos, maps, and Weston Leader ads.
The online digital archive has been created so that visitors can readily enjoy the photo collection from their home computers and devices. It is divided by subject matter categories. Each category is linked to a category page, which contains all such images in the collection. Many of the photos have not been identified, but have been included as they are subjects of special interest and are fine examples depicting an era of early-day local history. The photos featured in the archive range from circa 1892 to around 2010.
Over the past three decades the library’s photo images have been preserved on film, and then transferred to digital format for preservation and usage. Selected images have been enlarged for wall decor in the library. In the year 2000, many of the photo images were printed and inserted into two large albums available for public viewing, and in 2009 many of the photos were used to create a 48-minute DVD "My Home Town," which presents the rich history of Weston and the surrounding area. That DVD is available for checkout at the library.
Interest and support for the online photo archive project came from Friends of Weston Public Library, with grant funding from the Umatilla County Cultural Coalition and the Athena-Weston Education and Resource Enhancement plan (AWERE).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.