UMATILLA COUNTY — The Weston-McEwen Lions Club recently held its first meeting since January 2020, which included an official visit from District Governor John Taylor of Pendleton.
According to Gerald Hopkins, members expressed a concern about membership and projects and if the club could continue to serve without growth. Taylor encouraged the club to take a self-evaluation to determine strengths and weaknesses, further stating the Lions were the “greatest unheralded group in the world,” and members should look at projects that might be successful. Taylor invited members of the Weston-McEwen Lions to participate with the Pendleton food wagon, which will be a part of the Pendleton Round-Up set to take place this year.
Taylor also presented an award to Betty Bugbee, not only for her work within the club, but hours of service with visual screening across the district.
