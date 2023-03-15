WESTON — Four students from Weston Middle School represented the Northeast Oregon Chapter on Saturday, March 11, in Salem, at the state MATHCOUNTS competition.
Weston Middle School held a local competition Feb. 18 at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton to identify students who would represent the school at the chapter-level competition, according to a press release from the InterMountain Education Service District. Eighth grade math teacher Haven Neal coached students Wesley Thomas, Colton Brummett, Finley Perkins, River Dennett, Bennett Cavalletto, Colby Perkins and Theo Sprenger, who competed against other students from the Northeast Oregon region.
Finley came in fourth overall and third in the timed countdown round. Finley, Bennett, Colby and Theo also were recognized as the first-place team, earning a spot at the state competition.
Colby, Bennett and Theo are honor-roll-earning eighth grade students at Weston Middle School and also represented the school on the football and basketball teams this year. Colby and Theo participate in Weston Middle School Leadership, and Bennett is an active member of Stateline Livestock 4-H. All three are beginning their Babe Ruth baseball season next month.
Finley, one of very few sixth graders qualifying for the state competition, is an honor roll student who also played football and basketball for the Weston Middle School teams.
The Weston team and Neal traveled to Salem, Oregon for the State competition. Arriving in town on Friday, they were greeted by Senator Bill Hansell (R-Athena) who spent several hours touring the students around the Capitol building, introducing them to other legislators and sharing insights on Oregon state history and the political process.
The morning of March 11 at Chemeketa Community College, the Weston team competed as individuals in a sprint round and target round, then together in a team round, alongside 20 other teams from across Oregon. The Weston students were not among the top four competitors, who will represent Oregon in Orlando, Florida on May 14 and 15 at the national competition.
