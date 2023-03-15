WESTON — Four students from Weston Middle School represented the Northeast Oregon Chapter on Saturday, March 11, in Salem, at the state MATHCOUNTS competition.

Weston Middle School held a local competition Feb. 18 at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton to identify students who would represent the school at the chapter-level competition, according to a press release from the InterMountain Education Service District. Eighth grade math teacher Haven Neal coached students Wesley Thomas, Colton Brummett, Finley Perkins, River Dennett, Bennett Cavalletto, Colby Perkins and Theo Sprenger, who competed against other students from the Northeast Oregon region.

