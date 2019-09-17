WESTON — A benefit event for the Weston Food Pantry features a 5K run and half-marathon.
The Food Run is Saturday with check-in at 7:30 a.m. at Weston Community Park, 301 S. Water St. The half-marathon starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 8:45 a.m. The pre-registration fee is $25 for the half-marathon and $15 for the 5K. Race day entries are $5 more. Kids 10 and under free if running with a registered adult.
For more information, search Facebook. To register, visit runsignup.com/race/or/Weston/thefoodrun.
