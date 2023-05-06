The Long Branch Cafe & Saloon operates on a rainy Nov. 1, 2022, reopening about a year after a fire on Sept. 5, 2021. The building was originally constructed as a mercantile in 1874. As part of National Preservation Month, the Weston Area Development Association is hosting various activities throughout the town during May 2023.
WESTON — Weston during May is holding public activities to celebrate National Preservation Month.
Trish Neal, who is coordinating the celebration, said the Weston Area Development Association encourages people to join the fun. Throughout the month of May, everything from downtown walking tours and historic site presentations to taking historic selfies and an architectural scavenger hunt is planned.
Each May, Neal said in a press release, local preservation groups, state historical societies, and business and civic organizations across the country celebrate Preservation Month. Events promoting historic places and heritage tourism, she said, help demonstrate historic preservation’s social and economic benefits.
This year’s theme, established by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is “People Saving Places.” Neal described it as a sort of “national high-five to everyone doing the great work of saving places — in ways big and small — and inspiring others to do the same.”
The campaign, Neal said, began in 1973 as National Preservation Week. In 2005, the National Trust expanded the celebration for the entire month, which provides a greater opportunity to celebrate the diverse and unique heritage of our country’s cities and states, she said.
Virtual historic building/site presentations are planned during the month. The first is Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m. on Facebook Live. Featuring the Isham Saling House, built in 1880, it is the largest historic brick house in Weston. Details about other presentations will be posted on the WADA Facebook page via bit.ly/3ny4Pp3.
Also, a Downtown Walking Tour brochure provides addresses and significant information about more than a dozen historic structures. It is available on the “Historic Walking Tour” tab at www.westonoregon.com or download the phone app via a link at bit.ly/3LVwMR8.
And for a chance to win prizes, participate in the Historic Downtown Architectural Scavenger Hunt. All month long, people of all ages are invited to explore downtown Weston in search of special features on buildings in the commercial district.
The scavenger hunt entry form is available via bit.ly/3NGXQol. Entries are due by June 1 and winners will be announced on June 10.
Julia Rocchi of the National Trust said historic structures provide opportunities for a community’s future. In “Six Practical Reasons to Save Old Buildings,” she said that often people aren’t aware of what they are losing until they are in the process of tearing it down.
“Once a piece of history is destroyed, it is lost forever,” she said.
Established as a nonprofit organization in March 2022, the Weston Area Development Association is committed to preserving the town’s history. For additional information, view the May issue of “The Blue Mountain Dispatch” via bit.ly/44qSCmC. For questions, contact Neal at 541-204-0874 or wada97886@gmail.com.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
