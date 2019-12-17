WESTON — A lighted parade and the Weston community tree lighting will shine a light on the holiday season.
The Parade of Lights is Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Weston. The tree lighting ceremony, which takes place at the Mini Park near the fire station, will begin after the parade. The festive occasion also features the singing of Christmas carols.
For more information or to register for the parade, call Scott at 541-720-1888 or call or stop by Weston City Hall, 114 E. Main St., or 541-566-2792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.