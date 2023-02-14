What does love mean to you?

Dena Summerfield holds her wedding photo Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, of her and her husband, John, at Pendleton Art & Frame in downtown Pendleton. The Summerfields recently celebrated 32 years of marriage. After some contemplation, the Summerfields replied with this to our question through email. "After 32 years, we've learned that our love means laughing and finding things to enjoy doing together but also giving each other space for individual interests."
“Love to me would be family,” said Kori Hibbard, left, who works for Umatilla County Health while out for a walk with her grandmother Jan Loughary on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in downtown Pendleton. Loughary shared what love means to her as well, simply saying “commitment.”
Steve Machajewski agreed Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, with his partner Alexander Radcliffe's from behind the winebar at Alexander's Artisan Chocolates & Vino Bistro in downtown Pendleton. "Pretty much chocolate," he said. "Of course, adding a little bit of wine, too."
“It means you have a sense of compassion for someone and want them to be happy and want to support their dreams,” Conner Cimmiyotti, 17, said on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, inside Prism Botanicals in downtown Pendleton.
Linda Bevington, owner of L.L. Bevington, answered Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, a question regarding love while working at her shop in downtown Pendleton. “Well there’s just no one answer," she said. "I think there’s all different kinds of love. Compassion, passion, caring, babies, sky, you know, clouds, puppies — it’s unconditional."
"Honestly it means … when you truly have a heart from a person and you're willing to give yours back," said Tattooflores, of Hermiston, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, on the sidewalk in front of Lighter Shade of Grey in downtown Pendleton.
"Generosity, open heartedness, sharing one's home, respect for elders, hard work," said Barbara O'Donnell of Ester, Alaska, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, while walking her dogs in downtown Pendleton. O'Donnell is visiting with her good friend Jill Johnson. "Jill has really opened her house and heart to me on this trip," O'Donnell said "and is caring for her 101-year-old mother at home. If anyone deserves Valentine's love, it's her."
"I think love means sticking through the thick and thin, the hard, and rolling through life's changes. We'll be together for 10 years this year. We just had our first son, our first child, 18 month ago. It's changed a lot over 10 years but we've been sticking it out through all of it cause it changes people and you just grow together," Karlee Wallace, left, said on Thursday Feb. 9, 2023, inside Pendleton Outfitters in downtown Pendleton. Dillon Wallace, on the right, manager of the store, replied to his wife, "Same."
PENDLETON — With Valentine’s Day, notions of love and romance swirl in the air of Eastern Oregon, like two mountain bluebirds twitterpated in the spring. Or maybe that’s just our subliminal perception we can thank corporate America for.
Either way, in a quest to answer the question “What does love mean to you?,” we took to the streets of Pendleton to ask the people. Each person interviewed was asked what love means to them. In reading this perhaps you too will ponder what love means to you, in your life.
