PASCO — The Eastern Washington State Mutual UFO Network invites people to share about their experiences and sightings.
Dan Nims, Washington MUFON chief investigator, said the state of Washington has been a hotspot for UFO activity. He will share about intriguing sightings in eastern Washington during the upcoming MUFON meeting.
Anyone interested in UFOs is invited to attend to learn more about the group and share their experiences. The gathering is Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the Sleep Inn, 9930 Bedford St., Pasco.
MUFON is a nonprofit organization founded in 1969. Organizers indicate it’s the world’s oldest and largest UFO investigative and research organization. It’s goal is to investigate UFO sightings, collect data, promote research on UFOs and to educate the public.
For more information, contact mufon.investigates@gmail.com or visit www.mufon.com.
