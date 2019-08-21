PENDLETON — Want to learn more about the weather? The Pendleton Public Library has just the program for you.
Marcus Austin of the Pendleton Weather Station will share about weather and its place in our atmosphere. Weather From the Ground Up! is Monday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in the library’s National Parks Area, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. All ages are welcome and advance registration is not required.
For more information, call 541-966-0380 or visit www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com.
