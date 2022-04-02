PENDLETON — The Oregon Wheat Foundation recently announced its scholarship recipients, with each receiving $1,500 to support studies at their selected university, community college or vocational/trade school.
Among the 12 Oregon high school seniors are four students from Umatilla and Morrow counties. They are Sydney Dodge and Kinley McAnally, both of Pendleton High School, Grace Ogden of Ione High School and Haylie Peterson of Ione Community Charter School.
Sydney Dodge plans to pursue a career as an agricultural lawyer. She intends to attend Colorado State University to major in agricultural science, communication and leadership, with a minor in law after the completion of her associate’s degree at Blue Mountain Community College.
She is the daughter of Chad and Jody Dodge of Dodge Land & Cattle. She is active in 4-H, the Washington and National Junior Angus Associations, Oregon High School Equestrian Team, Reined Cow Horse Events and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is also extremely active in FFA, obtaining her State FFA degree.
Kinley McAnally will study agriculture business at Montana State University. She played volleyball and has been very active in FFA, serving as the FFA Chapter President.
The daughter of Maya Bates and Andy McAnally, she has spent countless hours on her family’s century farm — in the hayfields moving irrigation pipes, swathing, raking, moving hay and learning how to drive the columbine for wheat harvest. She cites a true work ethic and passion for agriculture developed working with her grandfather at Straughan Farms. Her goal is to become an advocate for the agriculture community.
Grace Ogden will pursue a double major in agriculture communications and animal science at Oklahoma State University. The daughter of Jarrod and Alison Ogden, she works farm labor and drives columbine at Ogden Farms and Weedman Ranches.
Ogden is active in 4-H as a County Ambassador, is a member of the National Honor Society, plays varsity volleyball and tennis and is Associated Student Body president. She has been a student intern with OSU Morrow County Extension and an intern for Rep. Greg Smith. She also is extremely active in FFA, serving as chapter president, district vice president and obtaining her State FFA degree.
Haylie Peterson will attend Blue Mountain Community College, with an emphasis on agriculture production. She is a Morrow County 4-H ambassador, a member of the National Honor Society, involved in Ione FFA, a member of the student body and is active in multiple sports, including varsity basketball, volleyball and tennis.
The daughter of Treve and Liz Peterson, she works on the family operation, Rocky Bluff Ranch. In addition, Peterson most recently interned with Beef Northwest Feeders. She plans to return to the family ranch and farm after getting her degree.
According to a press release from the foundation, this year’s application process was very competitive with three times the number of applicants as in 2021. In recognition of the number of applicants, the foundation extended the number of statewide scholarships to support more students.
“It is through the generous contributions of our wheat industry that the foundation has a healthy base of resources to support the next generation through these scholarships,” said Dale Case, Oregon Wheat Foundation Board chair.
For more information, contact 541-276-7330, info@owgl.org or visit www.owgl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.