HELIX — Three bands based out of Austin, Texas, are filling half the lineup of the 2022 Wheatstock Music Festival.
In its 14th year, the event is Saturday, Aug. 20, 3-10 p.m. at Quantum 9 Arena, Helix.
The Lone Star State acts include Josh Abbott Band and Micky and the Motorcars, both from the red dirt music scene, and Giovannie & The Hired Guns, who incorporate everything from Southern rock and stoner metal to la musica nortena and Latin hip-hop.
Filling out the rest of the lineup is the Oklahoma-based group Ragland — offering up Okie Americana with a twist of edgy, alt-country — and bands hailing from the area include Imperial Twang and The Froghollow Band. DeWayne Dunlap, festival president, said they continue to honor Wheatstock’s roots of showcasing regional musicians.
The nonprofit festival was founded with the purpose of raising money for the Helix School District. It also donates proceeds to Cross the Divide, a wilderness retreat for combat veterans in the Wallowa Mountains.
General admission tickets are $59 and VIP packages are $149, which includes one admission ticket, a limited backstage pass, a meet-and-greet with the Josh Abbott Band and a signed event poster. For tickets or more information, visit www.wheatstock.org.
Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.
Community Editor
