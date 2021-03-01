PENDLETON — Nicole (Nikki) Shattuck, a senior at Pilot Rock High School and secretary of White Eagle Grange in Pendleton, presented a $250 check to Pilot Rock High School music teacher Jacob Try on Feb. 24 at the school.
Shattuck brought it to the attention of the White Eagle Grange at their February 2021 meeting that the music department at the high school was in need of funds to purchase new instruments and get some instruments repaired. White Eagle Grange is selling tickets for a rifle raffle that supports local youth activities and, because of Shattuck’s outstanding efforts, the Grange was able to donate to the music department.
The winner of the rifle raffle will be drawn on July 10 at an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Tickets can be purchased at Pendleton Les Schwab, Elite Guns and Tactical, or from any Grange member. For more information, email Gail Wilson at gail11wilson@gmail.com or call 541-310-9655.
