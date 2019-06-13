PENDLETON — The public is invited to bring their dads and granddads to an all-you-can-eat breakfast during Father’s Day weekend at the White Eagle Grange Hall.
The meal will be served Saturday from 7-10 a.m. The grange hall is at 43828 White Eagle Road, located off Highway 395 between Pendleton and Pilot Rock. People are encouraged to bring some extra cash for a baked goods sale.
The extensive menu includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage links, hash browns, eggs (any style), ham and cheese omelet, ham scramble, biscuits and sausage gravy, and coffee and juice. The suggested donation is $7 for ages 8 and up, $4 for ages 5-7 and free for those 4 and younger.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the White Eagle Grange Youth Fund and Umatilla/Morrow Pomona (County) Grange. Other upcoming breakfasts are July 27 and Aug. 17.
For more information, contact Gail Wilson at 541-310-9655 or gail11wilson@gmail.com.
