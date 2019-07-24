PENDLETON — Before heading to Pilot Rock for their community-wide yard sale (Saturday and Sunday), people are invited to stop by for breakfast at the White Eagle Grange Hall.
The meal will be served Saturday from 7-10 a.m. The grange hall is at 43828 White Eagle Road, located off Highway 395 between Pendleton and Pilot Rock.
The menu includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage links, hash browns, eggs (any style), ham and cheese omelet, ham scramble, biscuits and sausage gravy, and coffee and juice. The suggested donation is $7 for ages 8 and up, $4 for ages 5-7 and free for those 4 and younger.
Also on the horizon is the grange potluck and meeting. People are invited to come and hear about what the grange is doing in local communities. A barbecue potluck will be served at 5:30 p.m. Those in attendance are invited to bring a salad or dessert to share. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available for $10 for a drawing for a shotgun and rifle. The drawing will be held during the grange’s Oct. 3 appreciation dinner. Tickets are available from grange members, at grange functions, Garner’s Sporting Goods and the Pendleton Les Schwab Tire Center. Proceeds will support the Grange Youth Fund.
For more information, contact Gail Wilson at 541-310-9655 or gail11wilson@gmail.com.
