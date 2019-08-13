PENDLETON — Breakfast is available this weekend at the White Eagle Grange Hall. In addition to a hearty meal, people can go upstairs to view the Rocky Ridge Quilt Show.
The event is Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at the grange hall, 43828 White Eagle Road. It’s located off Highway 395 between Pendleton and Pilot Rock. The suggested donation is $7 for ages 8 and up, $4 for ages 5-7 and free for those 4 and under.
Also, tickets ($10 each) are available for a drawing for a shotgun and rifle. The drawing will be held during the grange’s Oct. 3 appreciation dinner. Tickets are available from grange members, at grange functions, Garner’s Sporting Goods and the Pendleton Les Schwab Tire Center. Proceeds will support the Grange Youth Fund.
For more information, contact Gail Wilson at 541-310-9655 or gail11wilson@gmail.com.
