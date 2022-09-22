PENDLETON — The White Eagle Grange announced the winners of its 2022 raffle during a Sept. 19 potluck and meeting.
Grange member Gail Wilson said Lee Reinhart's name was drawn first and he chose the AR223 Remington rifle. Don Haley, whose name was pulled second, walked away with a $1,000 gift certificate good for products or services at the Pendleton Les Schwab Tire Center.
Wilson expressed appreciation to everyone who purchased tickets in support of the grange and its projects. The family-oriented organization, she said, is always looking for new members. Its core values include families, grassroots activism and service to the community.
The next potluck and meeting is Oct. 10 at the grange hall, 43828 White Eagle Road, off Highway 395 between Pendleton and Pilot Rock. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the meeting following. Wilson reiterated that the public is always welcome.
Also, Wilson said the grange is gearing up for its third Halloween season of spooky fun with a haunted house. The four-night event will run Oct. 28-31, 6-10 p.m. at the grange hall. The cost is $5 per person and is kid friendly.
In addition, Wilson said they are still looking for costumed actors. For more information about the haunted house or the grange, contact Wilson at 541-310-9655 or gail11wilson@gmail.com.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
