WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Speaking from a lifetime experience as a rancher and as a geoscientist, a Whitman College professor will discuss climate change at Fort Walla Walla Museum.
The public is invited to hear Kirsten Nicolaysen’s presentation during a Museum After Hours program Thursday at 4 p.m. at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla. There is no admission charge.
Nicolaysen will briefly review the evidence that climate change is primarily caused by human choices for energy production and describe three nature-based technologies that could tackle reduction and removal of carbon dioxide, actions necessary to a healthy and stable future for humans. The talk offers practical steps that each person can take to reduce their contribution to climate change.
Raised in ranching country of Wyoming before becoming a geochemist, Nicolaysen studies volcanoes, primarily in Alaska, and works collaboratively with paleoecologists and anthropologists. Through her teaching at Whitman College (since 2006), her training as a geoscientist, and her love of the outdoors, she shares her experience to promote healthy human community actions within a living landscape.
For more information, contact Jennifer Pecora at 509-525-7703, jennifer@fwwm.org or visit www.fwwm.org.
