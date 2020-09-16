WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Whitman Mission National Historic Site is increasing access to the park visitor center.
Beginning Sept. 19 Whitman Mission National Historic Site will reopen access to the visitor center on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, the park’s picnic area, trails and grounds continue to be open daily from sunrise to sunset.
“It has been encouraging to see visitors exploring the park’s picnic area, grounds and trails over the past few months,” Acting Superintendent Charles Beall said. “We look forward to future opportunities as we invite visitors back into our museum, theater and bookstore.”
The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Whitman Mission National Historic Site, the operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. The site continues to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.
A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The public is asked to recreate responsibly by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.
Visitors are encouraged to watch the 25-minute park film on the site's website before visiting at https://go.nps.gov/whmi/film.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the website, www.nps.gov/whmi, and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
