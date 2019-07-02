WALLA WALLA — Kids activities, a ranger guided walk, a special junior ranger program and native speaker presentations are featured during an event at Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
The United Nations declared 2019 as the Year of Indigenous Language. Whitman Mission is hosting a celebration Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site is located eight miles west of Walla Walla off Highway 12. People are invited to learn more about indigenous languages spoken by their neighbors and community members, past and present.
The Whitman Mission park grounds are open from sunrise through sunset. The visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/whitmanmission or call 509-522-6360.
