WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Learn how you can make a difference at the national park site right in your backyard at Whitman Mission National Historic Site’s first virtual National Public Lands Day. A virtual volunteer information session is planned Saturday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. to meet site staff and learn about the different volunteer opportunities available at the park.
Volunteers are critical in caring for the site's public lands. From regular volunteers in the visitor center to one-time restoration projects, the opportunities to give back are endless. To register for the event visit the website at https://go.nps.gov/WHMI_NPLD. Registration closes Sept. 25 at noon. For more information call 509-522-2055 or email WHMI_interpretation@nps.gov.
National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. The annual event connects people to public lands and their communities, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages the use of public lands for education, recreation, and general health. Coordinated by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), National Public Lands Day brings together volunteers from coast to coast to improve and restore the lands and facilities that people across America use and enjoy every day. Each year, National Public Lands Day volunteers provide tens of millions of dollars’ worth of services in one day.
Whitman Mission National Historic Site is located 8 miles west of Walla Walla, Washington, on Whitman Mission Road. Admission is free. For more information, call 509-522-6360 or visit www.nps.gov/whmi, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/whitmanmission/.
