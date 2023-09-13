Gary Lentz gives a presentation in this undated photo during Indigenous Language Day in the Grove at Whitman Mission National Historic Site, near Walla Walla. Volunteers are invited to participate in a cleanup effort during National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23, 2023, at the site near Walla Walla.
Whitman Mission National Historic Site/Contributed Photo, File
WALLA WALLA — Volunteers are invited to give of their time during National Public Lands Day at the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
The initiative is the largest single-day volunteer effort focused on public lands. Coordinated by the National Environmental Education Foundation, volunteers provide restoration and cleanup work at sites across the nation.
The Whitman Mission event is Saturday, Sept. 23, 12-2:30 p.m. at 328 Whitman Mission Road, Walla Walla. It includes a meet-and-greet with park staff, a ranger talk, a brown bag lunch and an invasive species cleanup. All volunteers will receive a coupon for a single-day entry to any National Park Service site.
Participants will work outside and should wear closed-toed shoes, long pants, long sleeves and sunscreen, and bring a water bottle. Also, volunteers should register in advance by calling 509-522-6360, email whmi_volunteer@nps.gov, or via bit.ly/45KgUbF.
Whitman Mission was initially founded in 1936 by Dr. Marcus Whitman and his wife, Narcissa. It provided a Christian outreach effort in the Columbia Plateau while serving as a rest stop along the Oregon Trail. It was the site of an 1847 massacre as white settlers clashed with American Indian tribes in the region.
The visitors center is open daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 509-522-6360 or search www.nps.gov/whmi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.