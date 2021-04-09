WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Whitman Mission National Historic Site is recruiting up to two individuals for its Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program. The 8-week program starts Monday, June 13, and ends Friday, August 7, 2021. Enrollees work 40 hours per week at $13.69 per hour.
YCC applicants must be at least 15 years of age by June 13, 2021, but not turn 19 until after August 7, 2021. The parental consent portion of the application must be completed and signed by the applicant’s parent(s) or legal guardian. Applications must be submitted no later than Tuesday, May 30, 2021.
Applicants must have or be able to obtain a work permit as required under the laws of their State before the first day of work; have a Social Security number or have placed an application for one; and be willing to work hard and participate in most work projects.
The Youth Conservation Corps is a federal program employing youth ages 15 to 18 in conservation work on public lands. Participants develop a better understanding and appreciation of natural and cultural resources, park maintenance needs, and park interpretation during their participation in the program.
For more information and an application, call Whitman Mission National Historic Site at 509-522-6360, ext. 2056, or email Merton_heidenrich@nps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.