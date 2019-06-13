PENDLETON — It’s time to gear up for some fast-paced action as dashing dachshunds take to the pavement during the annual Wiener Dog Race.
In its 13th year, the event raises money for the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon. When Joanna Engle came on board as the director of the museum a couple of years ago, she didn’t have any experience with wiener dog races.
“I have done many fundraisers but never something like this,” she said. “When I first saw it in action I was taken away. It’s really a lot of fun.”
The Wiener Dog Race is Friday, June 21 with activities beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Pendleton’s Main Street. The event tunes up with family fun, including a bounce house, a silent auction, an all-breed costume contest (no entry fee) and live entertainment by Mo Phillips & the Thunder Bubbles (4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.). In addition, Engle said Altrusa International of Pendleton is hosting a children’s game for a chance to win prizes. A beer garden also will be available.
Wiener dog owners can register their pooches in advance for $20. Race day entries are $25. Eligible dogs must be at least 50% dachshund.
The race activity heats up at 5:30 p.m. Top dogs will receive bragging rights, trophies and gift cards from local businesses. The top full-breed dachshund will qualify for the Northwest Championship Wiener Dog Race. The televised event is held during the Mt. Angel Oktoberfest in September.
Engle encourages people to come down and hang out for the evening on Pendleton’s Main Street. The Wiener Dog Race takes place during Pendleton’s Farmers Market, which runs from 4 p.m. until dusk in the 300 block of Main Street. And, downtown entertainment continues at 7 p.m. with a kickoff concert for the Main Street Block Party Series. It features a beer garden, food and music.
“People can pick up some strawberries, cookies or bread and make an evening of it,” Engle said. “It’s a family-friendly event everyone enjoys and has a good time.”
The Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon began in 1996 with a goal of providing kids of all ages with opportunities for educational exploration and development through interactive exhibits and play. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 400 S. Main St., Pendleton.
For entry forms or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, call 541-276-1066, stop by the children’s museum or visit www.cmeo.org.
