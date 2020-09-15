MISSION — Due to air quality conditions, Wildhorse Resort & Casino will close some of its operations out of an abundance of caution for guests and employees.
Gaming operations will close Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 4 a.m. On-site restaurants and the cineplex will close Tuesday, Sept. 15, at regular closing times and reopen Thursday, Sept. 17, at noon.
Wildhorse Hotel and Wild Roast Coffee and Deli will remain open.
All venues are expected to reopen on or around noon on Thursday. Conditions will be evaluated each day, and closures may be extended based on smoke density and air quality conditions.
Wildhorse Golf Course will remain closed until air quality improves.
Updates can be found on the resort’s website at wildhorseresort.com.
