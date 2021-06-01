HERMISTON — Representatives from Wildhorse Resort & Casino are holding a hiring event in Hermiston to find enthusiastic individuals who want to join Team Wild!
Prospective employees can learn about a wide range of opportunities, as well as potential pay and benefits available. The event is Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston.
For more information, visit www.wildhorseresort.com/careers.
