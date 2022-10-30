ATHENA — Athena’s American Legion Auxiliary is getting a financial boost to help renovate its historical building on Main Street.
The auxiliary on Thursday, Oct. 27, announced the Wildhorse Foundation donated $8,260 toward the project. The funds will pay for electrical upgrades to the building.
The renovation also features new flooring and the addition of an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible restroom.
The Athena American Legion Auxiliary and Post No. 130 have operated as a nonprofit since 1945. The organization benefits the community with programming to serve and honor veterans and provide flag education in the schools. The post also operates its building as an event venue.
American Legion volunteers carry on the tradition of placing flags on Main and Third streets for all patriotic holidays, maintaining flags at Memorial Park and placing flags and crosses on veterans' gravesites at Athena Cemetery.
The building is important to the community because of its central location on Main Street and as a multi-use space. Further, it houses the Legion Hall’s collection of military uniforms, memorabilia and historic photos of local veterans.
