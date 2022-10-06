ATHENA — A recent $11,294 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation will be used to purchase event furnishings, including tables and chairs, for the Historic Stahl Building.

According to a press release from the Athena Mainstreet Association, the nonprofit organization purchased the Main Street structure in 2017. Half of the 10,000-square-foot building is currently being renovated as a multi-use space and community center — the other half is being used for storage for The Gem Theatre and a bay to be renovated in the future for retail space.

