ATHENA — A recent $11,294 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation will be used to purchase event furnishings, including tables and chairs, for the Historic Stahl Building.
According to a press release from the Athena Mainstreet Association, the nonprofit organization purchased the Main Street structure in 2017. Half of the 10,000-square-foot building is currently being renovated as a multi-use space and community center — the other half is being used for storage for The Gem Theatre and a bay to be renovated in the future for retail space.
Phase One of the project began with extensive cleaning to remove soot from a furnace malfunction. Other renovations have included electrical upgrades, a new HVAC system, the addition of two ADA restrooms, new plumbing and fresh interior paint. Completion of Phase One is to be completed in December 2022.
The next step is to prepare the space for community events. It will be available to rent for such events as banquets, weddings and trainings.
Founded in 2013, the Athena Mainstreet Association’s mission is to revitalize the city’s downtown area. For more information, contact AMA President Katie Zmuda at 541-969-4810 or email athenamainstreet@gmail.com.
The Wildhorse Foundation is a community benefit fund established by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The board considers quarterly grant applications in the areas of public health and safety, education, the arts, historic preservation, gambling addiction services, salmon restoration, environmental protection and cultural activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.