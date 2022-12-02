PENDLETON — Eligible Blue Mountain Community College students will receive a laptop, thanks to a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation.
The Oregon TRIO Association was recently awarded $5,000 to support its TRIO Student Support Services program at Blue Mountain Community College. Matt Bisek, Oregon TRIO Association executive director, said access to newer technology will benefit students in seeking their educational goals. Approximately 20 low-income TRIO students who identify as American Indian and Alaskan Native will benefit from the grant.
The federally funded support program at BMCC provides underrepresented students with help to succeed. In a press release, Bisek said research shows that students involved with a TRIO program have higher GPAs, earn more credits, and are twice as likely to stay in college than students who do not receive the support.
A nonprofit organization, the TRIO association is committed to helping low-income students achieve education and career goals. For more information, visit www.oregontrio.org.
Established by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Wildhorse Foundation awards grants quarterly. The next application deadline is Jan. 1. To learn more, visit www.thewildhorsefoundation.com.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
