Samuel Vanderstelt, 11, of Hermiston, celebrates his robot battle victory at the STARBASE Academy on Aug. 4, 2022, at Camp Umatilla. The Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program recently received a Wildhorse Foundation grant that will help reduce financial barriers for students to participate in several Northeastern Oregon counties.
PORTLAND — A statewide nonprofit organization that supports multiple robotics teams and tournaments across Oregon recently received a $9,000 Wildhorse Foundation grant that is earmarked for several Eastern Oregon counties.
Interim Executive Director Beth Hutchins, of the Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program, said in a press release that the funds will help reduce financial barriers for students involved in its programs in Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties. The robotics organization’s mission is to welcome, engage, educate and inspire Oregon’s youth and their diverse communities through robotics programs.
Through the use of team-based projects and an annual challenge, students learn about science, technology, engineering, and math. While working collaboratively to design and build robots, Hutchins said students learn and practice real-world skills, such as problem solving, project management, mechanical design and programming.
For additional information about the program, visit www.ortop.org. For questions, contact Hutchins at 503-486-7622.
Established by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the board of the Wildhorse Foundation awards grants quarterly. To learn how to qualify and submit an application, visit www.thewildhorsefoundation.com. The next deadline is Jan. 1, 2023.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
