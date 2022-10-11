Robotics DSCF3703.jpg
Samuel Vanderstelt, 11, of Hermiston, celebrates his robot battle victory at the STARBASE Academy on Aug. 4, 2022, at Camp Umatilla. The Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program recently received a Wildhorse Foundation grant that will help reduce financial barriers for students to participate in several Northeastern Oregon counties.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PORTLAND — A statewide nonprofit organization that supports multiple robotics teams and tournaments across Oregon recently received a $9,000 Wildhorse Foundation grant that is earmarked for several Eastern Oregon counties.

Interim Executive Director Beth Hutchins, of the Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program, said in a press release that the funds will help reduce financial barriers for students involved in its programs in Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties. The robotics organization’s mission is to welcome, engage, educate and inspire Oregon’s youth and their diverse communities through robotics programs.

