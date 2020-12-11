MISSION — Wildhorse Resort & Casino may be quieter than usual, but the team is putting extra effort into the resort’s holiday light display this year in order to bring cheer to the community and brighten spirits for the holidays.
“We can all use an extra reason to smile these days,” acknowledged Mary Liberty-Traughber, public relations manager at Wildhorse, in a press release. "The goal is to bring something bright and beautiful to people in the community.”
The outdoor lights can be easily viewed from a car as you circle through the casino parking lot and down Market Road. And inside, lights and decorations can be found in the casino and food court. Families can enter at the FunPlex doors and view the displays in the common area.
According to Liberty-Traughber, Wildhorse went to the schools this year and asked if students could make ornaments for the trees. With help from teacher Gita Webster, boxes of ornaments were produced in response. Participating schools were Sherwood, Washington, McKay and Pendleton Early Learning Center as well as Átaw Miyánašma Daycare.
“This was such a fun project for us,” Liberty-Traughber emphasized. “It was so much fun pulling the ornaments out of the boxes and seeing the variety and creativity that went into every ornament. We truly appreciate the effort that teachers and students made.”
Multiple trees standing in the food court colorfully display every ornament received. Children are welcome to come in with their families to see if they can spot their own ornament.
Quaking Aspens Lanes is currently closed and there is no access to the bowling area or arcade, but the restaurants continue to operate with limited hours and for takeout only.
