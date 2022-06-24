Dancers fill the venue during the grand entry of the 25th Wildhorse Pow Wow on July 7, 2019. Wildhorse Resort & Casino announced on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Pow Wow returns June 30-July 3 after a two-year hiatus.
MISSION — Following a two-year absence, the Wildhorse Pow Wow returns June 30, marking the event’s 26th anniversary.
The gathering of American Indian dancers and drummers takes place at Wildhorse Resort & Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton.
“Pow Wows are a celebration of cultural and spiritual traditions by Native Americans and First Nations people through drumming, singing, dancing and competition,” according to the announcement from Wildhorse. “The popular gathering attracts dancers and drummers from across the U.S. and Canada to celebrate their indigenous heritage. Pow Wows also provide an opportunity to pass traditions on to youth.”
The Wildhorse Pow Wow welcomes individuals of any heritage to observe and enjoy the activities.
More than $90,000 in cash and prizes are available to outstanding dancers and drummers in a variety of categories. Dancers will compete in Traditional, Fancy, Golden Age, Grass, Chicken, Jingle and more. Special dances include Elder, Cowgirl, and War Bonnet. Drummers compete in Hand Drum and Contest Drums.
The event kicks off with Pow Wow Comedy on Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m., in the Rivers Event Center at Wildhorse. The show opens with Mark Yaffee, founder and co-star of the Pow Wow Comedy Jam; headlining is Tonia Jo Hall, known for her hilarious alter ego, “Auntie Beachress.
The first Grand Entry for the Pow Wow starts Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m. at the outdoor arena. Drumming and dancing continue daily through the afternoon of July 3. The full event schedule is online at wildhorseresort.com.
Host Drum for the Pow Wow is “Southern Style” of Montezuma Creek, Utah. Emcees are Jerry Meninick, Fred Hill and Thomas Morning Owl.
The Wildhorse Pow Wow features traditional foods, handcrafted Native American items and other merchandise available from visiting vendors and artists, including fry bread.
The outdoor arena is northeast of the Tower Hotel at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Parking is east of the arena. The Pow Wow and comedy show are free to the public.
