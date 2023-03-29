BMW_009.jpg
Blue Mountain Wildlife founder Lynn Tompkins feeds a couple of turkey vultures chunks of quail meat on Jan. 3, 2023, at the wildlife rehabilitation facility in Pendleton. Tompkins expressed gratitude for a pair of recent grants, including $12,000 from the Wildlife Support Charitable Trust and $25,000 from an anonymous donor.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Wildlife is soaring into spring after recently receiving a $12,000 grant from the Wildlife Support Charitable Trust and a $25,000 grant from an anonymous donor.

Executive Director Lynn Tompkins said funding from the trust will be used for the center’s general operating expenses in 2023. She said the anonymous gift will be placed in the BMW building fund as the center has plans for a new hospital.

