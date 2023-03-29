Blue Mountain Wildlife founder Lynn Tompkins feeds a couple of turkey vultures chunks of quail meat on Jan. 3, 2023, at the wildlife rehabilitation facility in Pendleton. Tompkins expressed gratitude for a pair of recent grants, including $12,000 from the Wildlife Support Charitable Trust and $25,000 from an anonymous donor.
PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Wildlife is soaring into spring after recently receiving a $12,000 grant from the Wildlife Support Charitable Trust and a $25,000 grant from an anonymous donor.
Executive Director Lynn Tompkins said funding from the trust will be used for the center’s general operating expenses in 2023. She said the anonymous gift will be placed in the BMW building fund as the center has plans for a new hospital.
Founded in 1990, Blue Mountain Wildlife is dedicated to wildlife rehabilitation, research and public education. Its main facility is located at 71046 Appaloosa Lane, Pendleton. In addition, the center recently completed a virtual education exhibit that people can explore via bit.ly/3zh522m.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.