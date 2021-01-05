SALEM — Artists in Oregon and throughout the world are invited to compete in one or all three of ODFW’s 2022 stamp art competitions. The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award and winning artwork is used to produce collector stamps and other promotional items, with sale proceeds benefitting Oregon’s fish, wildlife and their habitats.
Stamp art contests have individual contest rules and entry forms, which can be found on the ODFW website, https://www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest/index.asp.
Habitat Conservation Stamp: Art entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. Species include birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, invertebrates, plants and algae. A list of eligible species can be found on the entry form.
Waterfowl Stamp Contest: Art entries must feature the Northern Shoveler in its natural habitat setting.
Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest: All entries must feature the Chukar partridge in its natural habitat setting.
Entries will be accepted between Aug. 27 and Sept. 24, 2021, by 5 p.m., at ODFW headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR 97302. Artwork can be mailed or hand delivered. Packaging tips can be found on the final page of the contest rules. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.
A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species and general appeal. All artwork submitted will be showcased at a free art show open to the public.
Collector’s stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first-place artwork, and are available for sale on the ODFW website. Proceeds from product sales are used for wildlife habitat improvement, research projects and conservation efforts.
Interested artists are encouraged to visit ODFW’s stamp art competition webpage for more information on the contests and to view entries from previous years.
