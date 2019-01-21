HERMISTON — Rehearsals for the spring concerts of the Willow Creek Symphony recently started.
The preparatory orchestra of the Inland Northwest Musicians, the ensemble features younger musicians or adults who may have recently picked up their instruments again. No auditions are required to participate. The group is rehearsing each Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Armand Larive Middle School, 1497 S.W. Ninth St., Hermiston.
The Willow Creek Symphony will perform free concerts Thursday, March 14 at the Hermiston Community Center and Saturday, March 16 at Ione Community School. The performance times will be announced.
Founded in 1999, Inland Northwest Musicians is committed to providing live musical performances to rural audiences. It fosters an atmosphere of encouragement and assists musicians in developing their talent.
For more information, contact 541-289-4696, inwm@machmedia.net or visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
