In the winter, after a yard has been raked and put to bed, outdoor tasks tend to slow down. However there are several wintertime yard jobs that, when done correctly, can improve the health and beauty of your yard.
Winter is a good time to inspect yard trees, because when trees have lost their leaves you can evaluate the branches carefully and systematically. It is easier to see the desired tree shape and prune with that in mind.
Dead and damaged branches should be removed, paying particular attention to the branch unions (where branches meet, or where branches come off the main stem). Look to eliminate steep angled V-shaped branch unions as they are less stable than a U-shaped union.
In a residential setting, dead wood in a tree is a hazard because it is brittle and won’t bend in the wind like a live branch. Large, dead branches may even break off and hang up in the tree-top, creating what is known as a “widow-maker." These should be removed before they fall to the ground.
Pruning trees when they are small can prevent little problems from becoming big ones. Some trees, such as elms, ashes, and maples, tend to form weak branch unions where two or more branches grow too closely together. Prune small trees to remove all the close branches except one in order to prevent a weak area from forming; these places are most likely to crack or split when a tree is big.
Mulching trees can also be helpful this time of year in order to retain soil moisture, moderate soil temperature extremes and improve soil quality in the tree root zone. But not all mulches are the same. Because of the wind in Pendleton, many people like to use gravel or river rock in planting beds and around trees. However, rock absorbs heat and can make the soil very hot in the summer, damaging the critical fine roots of trees. Organic mulches, like bark and leaves, do not absorb as much heat and are a better mulching option.
Young or new trees do need some TLC to survive winter conditions. In the fall, keep watering your new trees until the soil freezes. It is also a good idea to wrap the trunks of young, thin barked trees to prevent sunscald, most prevalent on the south and west sides of the tree. Caging or wrapping can also be used to protect young trees from deer and from rodents, especially rabbits and voles.
How about staking a new tree for added support? Is it a good idea? Research suggests no unanimous answer to this question. In a windy area like Pendleton, newly planted trees can be stabilized by carefully tethering them to two opposing stakes set outside the rooting zone, but (and this is important) only do so for one year. Don’t use a guy wire that will cut into the bark. If you use wire between a stake and the tree, cut a guard from a piece of old garden hose so the wire doesn’t damage the bark. After a year, a new tree’s roots will have expanded into the soil and it will then be stable, at which point remove the stake and wire.
Umatilla County has an ordinance requiring the control of insects and diseases affecting many fruit tree varieties, and this applies to anyone with one or more of the trees. Dormant sprays (applied in winter) are appropriate for many pests and diseases, so now is the time to pay attention to your fruit trees.
Many people use salts to melt ice on sidewalks and driveways. Unfortunately the melting ice can carry dissolved salt to the root zone of trees, damaging the soil and the trees. Sodium chloride salt (like table salt) is the worst for plants and soil, and there are less-harmful alternatives available, most notably magnesium chloride.
Snow and ice can build up in trees and shrubs, and the sheer weight can damage or break branches. Remove accumulated snow gently, by shaking branches. Don’t break ice off of branches, but try to prop up heavily laden branches instead.
The Pendleton Tree Commission is appointed by the city council and assists in guiding the city’s tree management program. This does not include trees on private property, but the committee is providing this information to the public to help keep all of the trees in the city healthy and flourishing. With a little bit of winter attention, the trees and shrubs in your yard can stay healthy for years, providing you with shade, beauty, and wildlife habitat.
