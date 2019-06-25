PENDLETON — For those playing Harry Potter Wizards Unite, the Pendleton Public Library has started a Facebook group just for you.
It offers a place where community members can meet other players, exchange friend codes, and talk about all things Harry Potter. To join the group, search Facebook for “Harry Potter Wizards Unite.” For questions, contact 541-966-0380 or jennifer.costley@ci.pendleton.or.us.
