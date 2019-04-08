PENDLETON — Bob Klavins with Oregon Wild's wolf management team is the guest speaker at April's National Association of Retired Federal Employees meeting.
Chapter 2115, of Pendleton, meets Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Shari's Restaurant, 319 S.E. Nye Ave. The no-host luncheon meeting is open to all current and former federal employees.
For more information, call Janet Lambert at 541-980-3268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.