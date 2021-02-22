WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla VA invites all women veterans to participate in an upcoming women veterans COVID-19 telephone town hall being held by the VA Portland Health Care System on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m.
Topics to be discussed include information about the COVID-19 vaccine, side effects, and facts that women veterans should know. Walla Walla VA personnel will be listening in on the call in order to address any issues or questions by women veterans in the Walla Walla VA catchment area.
Those wishing to attend must sign up in advance of the event on Wednesday in order to receive the invite phone call. Details can be found at Walla Walla VA’s external website, www.www.wallawalla.va.gov (just below the rotating banners).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.